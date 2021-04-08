Discovery Plus Launches on Comcast Xfinity Flex Platform, Coming Soon to X1

Discovery Plus, the cable programmer’s recently launched nonfiction subscription streaming service, is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex set-top for broadband-only customers.

Over the next few weeks, Discovery Plus will roll out to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform for pay-TV customers as well, providing access to the streaming service’s programming alongside live and on-demand content they get as part of their TV subscription.

In addition, Comcast is launching Discovery’s direct-to-consumer services Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend on Flex today, with both SVOD packages also coming to X1 soon.

Discovery Plus is available in the U.S. for $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 per month for an ad-free version. The service offers more than 55,000 episodes of current and older shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and the forthcoming Magnolia Network from Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The streamer also includes more than 50 original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content, along with select nonfiction content from A&E, the History Channel and Lifetime, and exclusive streaming access to a collection of natural history programming from the BBC.

Once available on each platform, X1 and Flex customers can access Discovery Plus by saying “Discovery Plus” into the Xfinity Voice Remote, or by finding it within the app section.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with our valued partner Comcast to provide their customers with direct and easy access to Discovery Plus and other applications across their industry-leading entertainment platforms – Xfinity Flex, and soon X1,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP of digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Discovery.

Added Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable’s SVP of video and entertainment, “The launch of discovery+ on Xfinity Flex, and very soon on X1, gives our customers access to more of the best entertainment from one of the newest streaming services on the market.”

Discovery’s Food Network Kitchen is a subscription-based service that gives customers access to thousands of recipes and instructional videos; live and on-demand cooking classes with Food Network culinary experts and fan-favorite personalities; and ideas for quick and easy meals. The MotorTrend app is billed as the only auto-dedicated subscription VOD service on the market.

Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends features of X1 to the operator’s broadband-only customers.