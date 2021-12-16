DirecTV Sets 2022 Price Hikes for Satellite, Streaming Services

As the calendar flips over to 2022, DirecTV customers will again see their rates go up — in some cases, as much as 10% — continuing its pattern of annual price hikes. The pay-TV provider is again blaming the increases on higher programming costs.

The price increases will apply to most DirecTV plans and go into effect starting Jan. 23, 2022.

“Due to increased programming costs, we’re adjusting the price of our video packages,” DirecTV said in message on its customer site, adding that this year “we have experienced higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers.”

DirecTV officially separated from former owner AT&T in August, under a deal with TPG Capital. It’s a business that has been in steady decline over the last several years: DirecTV, along with AT&T TV and AT&T U-verse, had 15.41 million subscribers as of the end of June 2021 — a 13% annual decline.

Under the new pricing, DirecTV Stream Choice will increase $5/month (from $84.99 to $89.99), Ultimate is going up $10 per month and the top-tier Premier will increase $10/month (from $139.99 to $149.99). The entry-level Stream Entertainment package will remain $69.99/month. The company also is raising rates for grandfathered DirecTV Now and AT&T TV Now packages.

For satellite TV subscribers, pricing for DirecTV’s main packages will increase as follows in in January: the standard Entertainment package will go up $5/month; Choice is rising $7/month; and Ultimate and Premier plans are both increasing $8/month.

In addition, for satellite customers, DirecTV is adjusting regional sports network (RSN) fees, which depending on ZIP code will mean a decrease, no change or or up to a $2 monthly increase.

To be sure, DirecTV isn’t alone among TV providers in raising prices. Comcast has set price increases for TV packages that take effect in January 2022. And Disney is hiking the price of Hulu + Live TV plans by $5, starting Dec. 21, with the addition of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.