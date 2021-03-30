Demi Lovato to Appear on Premiere of ‘Headstream,’ a New TikTok Live Series

TikTok is launching a new interactive live series called “Headstream” that, according to the announcement, “invites fans to enter the minds of their favorite artists.”

The first session drops this Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and features Demi Lovato on the launch day of her new album, “Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.”

According to the announcement, Headstream invites artists to introduce their new music, interact with fans in the live chat, and “get into some real talk with their toughest interviewer yet — themselves.

“This will be like no interview you’ve ever seen,” the announcement continues. “It’s a full-on Demi double down, with Demi acting as host and guest. (Just come watch, it’ll all make sense. Or not. But we promise it’s going to be fun.)”On the show, Lovato will talk about her creative process, “some weird trivia and maybe a few secrets,” as well as a live listening session of highlights from the new album, including the single “What Other People Say.”

Later that evening, Lovato will take the TikTok Live stage to perform songs from the new album. That segment begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The appearance is the latest big look for Lovato surrounding the release of the intensely personal “Dancing With the Devil,” which was inspired by the singer’s near-fatal overdose in 2018. Lovato, who long struggled with substance abuse, has told that story as both a confession and a cautionary tale in her new YouTube documentary, song and album, all of which are titled “Dancing With the Devil.”