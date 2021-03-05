Pioneering Media Executive Pat Mitchell Launches ‘Dangerous Women’ Interview Series With Finetch.TV

Pat Mitchell, a pioneering media executive and the first woman president and CEO of PBS, Is launching a new interview series about women changing the world.

“Dangerous Women: Leading Onward” is coming from the Emmy winner via Finetch.TV, a tech platform for thought leadership and investment news with a combined global reach of 850 million households.

The inaugural season will see Mitchell sit down with the likes of Gloria Steinem, Thandie Newton, esteemed journalist Christiane Amanpour, Sun Media Group founder Yang Lan and activist and storyteller Mia Birdsong.

The platform, which just secured a multimillion dollar investment led by Brand Capital Management, will stream the series and partner on broadcast with Times Now India, CNBC Arabia and CNBC Africa. A special is also planned to air on Bloomberg USA and in the UK.

Following her tenure at PBS, Mitchell went on the serve as president of the Paley Center. She is chair of the Sundance Institute and the Women’s Media Center boards and a trustee of the VDAY movement, the Skoll Foundation and the Acumen Fund. She also serves as an advisor to Participant Media and was a congressional appointee to The American Museum of Women’s History Advisory Council. She is the author of “Becoming a Dangerous Woman: Embracing Risk to Change the World,” and the editorial director of TEDWomen.

Mitchell said she is “passionately committed to optimizing every platform and opportunity to elevate women’s stories, ideas, and accomplishments, and the invitation to curate and host a series on this exciting new global platform, Fintech.TV, is irresistible.” She hopes the series will “model ways to invest time and resources for greater impact—to move onward towards a more just, sustainable, and equitable world.”

The series begins streaming today, ahead of Monday’s celebration of International Women’s Day. Additional guests include: “Vagina Monologues” creator V, formerly known as Eve Ensler; Cheryl Dorsey, president of Echoing Green; Jacki Zehner, president of The Jacquelyn and Gregory Zehner Foundation; Acumen CEO Jacqueline Novagratz; and Catalina Escobar, founder and CEO of the Juanfe Foundation.

“Pat Mitchell has been a mentor to me and champion of women throughout her illustrious career. Her support to women founders like me globally will always be counted towards one of many legacies of her,” said Kavita Gupta, co-founder and CSO of Fintech.TV. “We are honored to partner with Pat to bring conversations with such path-breakers to our global audiences of financial leaders, family offices, and especially our young audiences who are ready to learn, imbibe and rule.”

“Dangerous Women: Leading Onward” is the latest series to launch as part of the platform’s impact programming slate. It recently launched “Faces of Race with Roy Wood Jr.” and plans to roll out two additional series.