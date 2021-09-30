Critical Role Sets Campaign 3 Premiere Date, Will Simulcast First Episode in Cinemark Theaters

Attention, Critters: The Critical Role crew will soon swing into their third role-playing adventure campaign — and you might be able to see the first episode at your local cinema.

The Campaign 3 world premiere of the group’s flagship Dungeons & Dragons-inspired show is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. PT. In addition to livestreaming on Twitch and YouTube, the first episode will simulcast live in Cinemark Theatres in 20 cities nationwide. (To buy tickets and find theater locations for the Cinemark showings, visit cinemark.com/criticalrole.)

Campaign 3 will introduce a new band of adventurers coming together in Marquet, a continent located in Critical Role’s world of Exandria. The story will take place chronologically after the events of the Exandria Unlimited mini-campaign and also after Critical Role’s second campaign, which followed the exploits of the Mighty Nein adventuring party.

All eight regular cast members will return for the new campaign: Matthew Mercer (“Overwatch”), Ashley Johnson (“The Last of Us”), Marisha Ray (“Final Fantasy XV”), Taliesin Jaffe (“Final Fantasy XIV”), Travis Willingham (“Marvel’s Avengers” game), Sam Riegel (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), Laura Bailey (“The Last of Us: Part II”) and Liam O’Brien (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”). Campaign 3 also will feature a host of guest stars — who are not being revealed yet.

The third campaign for Critical Role, who have been streaming their tabletop RPG show since 2015, comes ahead of the arrival of “The Legend of Vox Machina,” an animated series based on their first campaign that is coming to Amazon Prime Video. In 2019 Amazon Studios ordered a total of 24 episodes across two seasons, after Critical Role raised $11.39 million on Kickstarter from fans (aka “Critters”) to fund “Vox Machina” — still a record for a film or video project on the crowdfunding site.

Beginning Oct. 21, CR’s Campaign 3 will air Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. PT on Critical Role’s Twitch (twitch.tv/criticalrole) and YouTube (youtube.com/criticalrole) channels. The on-demand replay will be available immediately for Twitch channel subscribers and will be available on Critical Role’s YouTube channel at noon PT the following Mondays. Episodes of the show also will be available in podcast format one week after initial airing on the Critical Role podcast feed, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Beyond the core livestreaming show, Critical Role continues to expand the brand into other media and merch. That includes both fiction and nonfiction books, comic books, graphic novels, collectibles, tabletop and role-playing games, podcasts and live events.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Critical Role co-founders and members Sam Riegel, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham