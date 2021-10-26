‘Crime Junkie’ Host Ashley Flowers Inks Exclusive SiriusXM Deal for Ads, Content Development (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Ashley Flowers and Audiochuck (“Crime Junkie”) ink an advertising and content deal with SiriusXM; NBA star Fred VanVleet sets the launch of his interview podcast; and more.

DEALS

Media and podcast company Audiochuck and its founder Ashley Flowers inked a multiyear deal that gives SiriusXM exclusivity to ad sales for top-ranked true-crime show “Crime Junkie” along with all other Audiochuck shows, which include “Anatomy of a Murder,” “CounterClock” and “Park Predators.” The agreement calls for SiriusXM’s Stitcher to distribute all Audiochuck content across all podcast platforms. In addition, under the deal, Audiochuck, SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher plan to collaborate to develop additional content accessible across multiple platforms. The deal was brokered by UTA, which represents Ashley Flowers and Audiochuck.

Acast renewed its podcast deal with the BBC for three more years, under which Acast will continue to monetize BBC podcasts through advertising outside the U.K. The companies first started working together in 2018; since then, the BBC has launched more than 300 new podcast shows.

DATES

NBA champion Fred VanVleet and Acast are launching “Bet on Yourself,” an original podcast in which VanVleet and his business partner and mentor, Derek Folk, host inspiring conversations with emerging entrepreneurs about the obstacles and opportunities they encounter while breaking through in their industries. The 12-episode series will premiere Nov. 3. Listen to “Bet on Yourself” the trailer below or at this link.

Audacy’s Cadence13, OBB Media’s OBB Sound and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects on Oct. 25 premiered “In Good Faith,” a new weekly podcast series hosted by Churchome’s lead pastors Chelsea and Judah Smith. In the show, the Smiths will challenge traditional beliefs and root themselves in broader universal principles that touch everyone, regardless of personal or religious beliefs. The weekly show will also regularly feature guests, such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, who join the Smiths on the series’ second episode, releasing Nov. 1. “In Good Faith” is available on all major podcast platforms. Listen to the trailer and follow the series at this link.

HIRES

Sony Music Entertainment made two key appointments in its podcast group: Yvonne Gerald is VP, podcast marketing (previously with Time, NBCUniversal and Viacom), and Monica Toribio is VP, podcast finance (formerly with Disney Theatrical Group). They will both be based in New York. Gerald will report to Emily Rasekh, podcast business development and operations, and Toribio will report to Steve Ackerman, EVP and co-head, global podcasts, and Jez Nelson, EVP and co-head, global podcasts.