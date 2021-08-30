Startup Venture Creators’ Legal Targets Content Producers With Online Contract Services

Longtime attorney Eric Farber has launched Creators’ Legal, an online platform that offers contract templates and other dealmaking tools designed for content creators.

The website offers a range of industry standard contracts, as well as the ability to sign and store agreements in a “digital briefcase.” The contracts are drafted by content and media lawyers and cater to filmmakers, musicians, social influencers and content creators, podcasters and live theater. Users have access to a form builder where they can input the information relevant to their needs, then use the platform to send the contract out for signature.

Currently, Creators’ Legal has contracts available for podcast sponsorship, podcast guest releases, talent agreements, film editor agreements, director agreements, options, location license, beats purchase agreements, influencer agreements, photographers, and social media brand ambassadors. New contracts will continue to be added to the site.

“Never before in history has it been easier to be a content creator,” said Farber, who has represented entertainment and sports clients as well as workers compensation cases through his Oakland-based Farber & Co. and Pacific Workers firms. “One really only needs an idea, a social following and a smartphone. This is evident by the explosion of self-publishing, podcasts, influencer videos and web series uploaded on social and video sharing platforms and the prediction that the content creator industry is expected to reach $300 billion over the next few years. What has not kept pace is the affordability and ease in which content creators can protect their rights and interests. Traditional lawyers are not just incredibly expensive, they simply can’t keep pace with the needs, challenges and quickly evolving business models of today’s content creators.”

Creators’ Legal founder Eric Farber Creators' Legal

Creators’ Legal offers three tiers of access to legal materials,ranging from $10-$40 a month. Students and faculty members of creative arts programs will get a 90% discount. Farber called it a “entertainment-lawyer-in-a-box service”

“Our plan is to have Creators’ Legal in the hands of every independent creator, production company and social media agency to be able to streamline the creative process,” Farber said.

Creators’ Legal’s advisory board includes longtime Warner Bros. executive Eric Wilker of Wilker Media Group, Ross Intelligence’s Andrew Arruda, Sync.VC’s Charles Michael Yim, Crisp Video’s Michael Mogil and talent manager Kenn Henmann. Partners to date include link-in-bio provider Beacons and business registration platform Startpack.