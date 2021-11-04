Condé Nast Entertainment’s Geneva Wasserman Jumps to Dentsu’s The Story Lab to Lead Scripted Development and Production

Dentsu’s The Story Lab has named Geneva Wasserman as the company’s first EVP of scripted development and production.

With more than two decades of experience, Wasserman most recently spent two years at Condé Nast Entertainment, where her development and producing slate included “Spiderhead,” a feature adaptation of George Saunders’ short story “Escape from Spiderhead.” The New Yorker Studios film is set to premiere next year on Netflix.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Story Lab-Dentsu family to lead its expansion into scripted film and TV,” Wasserman tells me exclusively. “The Story Lab has emerged as a leader in pioneering new ways to finance, produce and distribute compelling, award-winning content around the world. It has mastered the art of aligning brands with content to drive innovation in the age of streaming. I look forward to leveraging this strong foundation in the scripted space to tell stories that authentically resonate with viewers and drive creative collisions between The Story Lab and Dentsu’s world class brand clients.”

The Story Lab recently collaborated with Hand Made Productions and P&G on the “The Tent Mender,” a docseries about people experiencing homelessness. The Story Lab also partnered with Michael Strahan’s production company SMAC on the Emmy-nominated “The Cost of Winning,” a four-part documentary series about St. Frances Academy’s football program.

“We’re thrilled to add Geneva to the Dentsu family and expand The Story Lab’s innovative content capabilities with our new scripted originals division,” said Story Lab development chief Mike Ferry. “Her ability to challenge how the world’s most dynamic storytellers, media partners and trailblazing brands can work together to co-create the next hit TV series or film is a tremendous complement to our production model. The media landscape changes every day, but finding a great story and telling it well will always be the key to success, and few have demonstrated the ability to excel in that more than Geneva.”