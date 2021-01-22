Condé Nast Poaches Disney Plus Exec Jennifer Jones

Agnes Chu, the former Disney Plus SVP of content who’s five months into her new gig as president of Condé Nast Entertainment, has recruited former Mouse House colleague Jennifer Jones and promoted several CNE execs to senior roles.

Jones joins Condé Nast Entertainment as head of global business affairs and operations, after almost three years as VP of business affairs for Disney Plus. She’s based in L.A. Most recently, Jones served as lead negotiator for the streaming service’s local original programming slate in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North Asia, and Canada. Previously, she was responsible for setting Disney Plus’ initial content business parameters for scripted originals, unscripted originals, licenses, co-productions and talent deals.

Before Disney Plus, Jones was a senior legal executive for Marvel Entertainment. Her law career began at firm Munger, Tolles & Olson, where she focused on entertainment contract disputes. Jones received her law degree from Yale Law School.

“Jenn brings entrepreneurial depth and a global fluency in strategic business affairs,” Chu said in announcing Jones’ hire.

Chu also set several promotions at Condé Nast Entertainment:

Reggie Williams has been named SVP, global consumer revenue video; he joined the company in November 2019 as SVP of programming after working at BET and MTV.

Teal Newland was elevated to SVP, digital video (English language). Since 2015, Newland has held a variety of roles at CNE including most recently SVP of marketing, new platforms, and branded entertainment.

Ezzie Chidi-Ofong is now SVP, digital video (local language). She has led Condé Nast’s digital video strategy and operations in the U.K. and international markets since 2017.

Cecile Murias has been named SVP, global physical production. She joined the company in April 2020, overseeing U.S. digital video production for CNE Studios. Previously Murias ran production at Uninterrupted, the sports and culture media company co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

CNE last month had announced Christiane Mack as chief content operations officer, dual-reporting to Chu and Condé Nast global chief content officer Anna Wintour.