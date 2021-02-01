Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ on Xfinity, Teams With African American Film Critics Association

Comcast launched a new destination with Black content, curated in partnership with the African American Film Critics Association, which is available to customers on Xfinity X1, Flex and Stream App at no additional cost.

Dubbed “Black Experience,” the content hub at launch comprises more than 100 titles (and growing). It’s a mix of programming from across the Xfinity content catalog, spanning networks, free and ad-supported video streaming services, and streaming music providers.

Comcast customers have access to a selection of sample content from existing partners like TVOne, Cleo, AspireTV, Revolt, Afro, KweliTV, the Africa Channel, BET, Bet Her, Impact TV, Up Faith & Family and OWN. In addition, Black Experience includes films such as “Pursuit of Happyness,” “Poetic Justice,” “Two Can Play That Game,” “Death at a Funeral,” “Guess Who,” “Blue Streak” and “Lakeview Terrace.”

According to Comcast, the Xfinity Black Experience section will feature all-new premium content by new and up-and-coming Black content creators, available only to Xfinity customers included with their service.

“The launch of Black Experience on Xfinity is a major investment in the Black creative community and one of the many ways we are leveraging the scale and reach of our platforms to amplify voices that need to be heard,” said Keesha Boyd, executive director, multicultural video and entertainment, Comcast’s Xfinity Consumer Services. The Black Experience channel on Xfinity “will allow us to further highlight our fantastic content partners, while also premiering original programming from emerging Black content creators and Black-owned production companies.”

Starting this month, timed for Black History Month, Comcast will feature curated selections by AAFCA including films and TV shows that have been honored by the association’s film and TV awards programs.

“As the largest organization of Black film critics in the world, we are in a very unique position to offer a broad overview of the Black experience,” AAFCA president/CEO Gil Robertson said in a statement. “In addition to presenting classic, overlooked or forgotten titles, we are super eager to help give emerging voices and next-gen content creators a boost by spotlighting their work via our AAFCA Collection on Xfinity.”

The Black Experience hub is available on Xfinity X1 video set-stops and Flex (Comcast’s video service for broadband-only subs) as well as the Xfinity Stream mobile app. On X1 and Flex, subscribers can find it on channel 1622 or say “Black Experience” into their voice-enabled remote.

More info on Xfinity’s Black Experience is available at xfinity.com/blackexperience.