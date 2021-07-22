Comcast Brings Hulu’s Live TV Service to Xfinity Flex

Cable giant Comcast, like other traditional pay-TV providers, has been steadily losing video subscribers the last several years.

Now Comcast is adding a new option for its broadband-only base: Starting today, Disney’s Hulu + Live TV package is available on Xfinity Flex, the video service available to Comcast high-speed internet customers. Flex users must subscribe separately to Hulu’s live TV package, which is priced starting at $64.99 per month.

Within the next few weeks, Comcast broadband customers will be able to sign up for Hulu + Live TV service via their Flex devices. Note, however, that Hulu + Live TV is not available via X1, Comcast’s cable TV service.

The move comes after Comcast added access to Hulu’s VOD service more than a year ago to both Xfinity X1 and Flex. Comcast in 2019 entered into a deal with Disney giving the Mouse House control over Hulu.

Hulu + Live TV joins the lineup of other streaming services available on Flex, including Xfinity Stream, Dish’s Sling TV, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, ViacomCBS’s Paramount Plus and Pluto TV, and Comcast-owned Xumo.

Existing Hulu + Live TV subscribers who are also Comcast broadband customers with a Flex set-top box can access programming from Flex’s existing Hulu app by saying “Hulu” into their Xfinity Voice Remote. After signing in with their credentials, they will have access to their full subscription including local live TV channels, as well as Hulu originals and exclusive series.

“The addition of Hulu + Live TV on Flex adds tremendous value for our internet customers, giving them access to more of their streaming content and subscriptions alongside a growing catalog of free programming – all seamlessly integrated into one voice-enabled and easy-to-navigate experience,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP of video and entertainment at Comcast Cable.