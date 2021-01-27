Coda Collection, New Music Video Channel With Rare Concerts and Docs, Launching on Amazon Prime Next Month (EXCLUSIVE)

The Coda Collection, a new multi-media company, is launching a channel on Amazon Prime featuring rare concerts and music documentaries, exclusive premieres for films and more. The channel is combined with an editorial destination across Coda’s desktop and mobile sites, providing another perspective on the artists and music featured in the content. It will become available via Prime Video Channels in the U.S. on February 18th, 2021. The channel will roll out globally throughout the rest of 2021.

Titles being offered at launch include the streaming premieres of “Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui,” “The Rolling Stones On The Air,” “Johnny Cash at San Quentin,” “Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live By Candlelight,” as well as newly filmed, exclusive performances by such artists as Jane’s Addiction and Stone Temple Pilots.

Additionally, fans will be able to see the streaming premiers of Bob Dylan’s “Trouble No More,” the forthcoming authorized Dave Grohl documentary, and performances by Dead & Company.

At launch, Amazon Prime members will be able to access over 150 titles streamed exclusively on The Coda Collection for $4.99 per month, with a free 7-day trial. New content will be updated regularly.

At the helm of the new company is CEO Jim Spinello, director/producer John McDermott, Janie Hendrix of Experience Hendrix, Yoko Ono and the Estate of John Lennon, and veteran entertainment lawyer Jonas Herbsman. Sony Music Entertainment is an equity partner in the new company, and content partners include Warner Music’s Rhino Entertainment, Concord Music, Mercury Studios, Reelin’ In The Years Productions, Creem Magazine and others.

About the new venture, Yoko Ono said, “John [Lennon] was always on the cutting edge of music and culture. The Coda Collection will be a new way for fans to connect on a deeper level.”

“What’s being lost in today’s swarm of streaming services and search engines is the deep connection that is fueled by the stories that surround all the songs and artists that we love. The Coda Collection is being built to bring to life all the stories between the songs for both artists and fans,” Spinello says.

The Coda Collection will also present original, episodic music programming series as well as new and rarely seen performances by Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Paul Simon, AC/DC, and more. The company has unearthed content from producers and vaults throughout the world; presenting concerts, documentaries, and recording studio footage unseen since their original broadcasts.

“Our love for music and fascination for its history, pioneers, and continuing journey is what drives us,” explained McDermott. “Music fans want more than just song streams and promotional videos. They want concerts, documentaries, they want cultural context – and maybe most of all – they want to understand the stories behind the art and the artist. That’s how fans connect to one another, and to music itself.”

Janie Hendrix added, “The way the world appreciates music is evolving and changing. The Coda Collection is how we grow with that change. It transcends basic music streaming and takes fans on a real journey into the heart of the songs they love and the artists, like Jimi Hendrix, who created those songs. There will always be the desire to know more about Jimi, and what drove his creativity. So much went into his concerts and performances. There was background, a backstory, and depth to it all. Coda reveals all the various dimensions, and I’m proud to be a part of making it happen.”

The Coda Collection’s desktop and mobile site will feature editorial content led by former Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot, and will bring valuable context and fresh perspectives to every video title in the library. Kot will enlist prominent music writers, critics, and cultural commentators to provide deeper context on the artists, the music, and the performances. This will include written editorial pieces, video interviews, original podcasts, and curated playlists.