CNN Fall Podcast Slate Includes Limited Series With Dana Bash, Clarissa Ward, Harry Enten

CNN is bringing more of its big-name TV talent into the podcast arena.

The news network’s fall podcast lineup includes new limited-series podcasts from CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward, and senior political reporter/analyst Harry Enten, as well as a new companion podcast for HLN’s “Very Scary People” true-crime show and a series on Princess Diana from longtime podcaster Aminatou Sow.

Ward’s “Tug of War” podcast will introduce listeners to people across the globe who are leading movements to fight oppressive regimes. “During my career I’ve always been struck by extraordinary acts of courage from ordinary people,” Ward, who has been prominent with her recent coverage for CNN from Afghanistan, said in a statement. “Currently, authoritarian regimes are on the ascent across the world, but so are the grassroot movements resisting them.”

Also coming this fall from CNN Audio are new seasons of “Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta,” “The Axe Files” with David Axelrod and “The Handoff” with Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon.

All shows will be available to listen at cnn.com/audio and on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.

Here’s a rundown of the new CNN Audio originals:

“Total Recall: California’s Political Circus” with Dana Bash (premieres Sept. 8): Bash unpacks the scandal, partisanship and celebrity of the Golden State’s 2003 gubernatorial recall election — which culminated in the election of Arnold Schwarzenegger — and explores what it might have foreshadowed about politics today. Listen to the trailer at this link.

(premieres Sept. 8): Bash unpacks the scandal, partisanship and celebrity of the Golden State’s 2003 gubernatorial recall election — which culminated in the election of Arnold Schwarzenegger — and explores what it might have foreshadowed about politics today. Listen to the trailer at this link. “Tug of War” with Clarissa Ward (October): From Myanmar to Syria and from Russia to Afghanistan, a new generation of activists has emerged around the globe to counter rising authoritarianism. In this series, Ward promises unprecedented access to the citizens leading the fights for democracy.

(October): From Myanmar to Syria and from Russia to Afghanistan, a new generation of activists has emerged around the globe to counter rising authoritarianism. In this series, Ward promises unprecedented access to the citizens leading the fights for democracy. “Margins of Error” with Harry Enten (Sept. 21): Enten, CNN’s resident poll numbers-cruncher, finds the hidden truth in statistics with a look at zeitgeisty topics like phone phobias, the evolution of dating rules, why human composting (not cremation) may be the answer to a climate-friendly death, and some surprising data around people’s belief in ghosts.

(Sept. 21): Enten, CNN’s resident poll numbers-cruncher, finds the hidden truth in statistics with a look at zeitgeisty topics like phone phobias, the evolution of dating rules, why human composting (not cremation) may be the answer to a climate-friendly death, and some surprising data around people’s belief in ghosts. “When Diana Met…” (Oct. 7): This show goes inside Princess Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities. Host Aminatou Sow reveals often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life, and what they teach us about power, gender and control.

(Oct. 7): This show goes inside Princess Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities. Host Aminatou Sow reveals often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life, and what they teach us about power, gender and control. “Very Scary People” (date TBA): The companion podcast to HLN’s crime series of the same title returns to Amityville, N.Y., to revisit the true story of the 1974 murders that spawned a cultural phenomenon.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Dana Bash, Clarissa Ward, Harry Enten