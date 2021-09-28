CNN Plus Taps Scott Galloway to Host Biz-Tech Show: ‘Think “Queen’s Gambit” Minus the Talent and Production Values’

Opinionated academic and tech entrepreneur Scott Galloway is joining CNN Plus, the news cabler’s forthcoming streaming subscription service, to host a show covering the intersection of business and technology.

Galloway’s show will be part of the launch lineup for CNN Plus, scheduled to debut in the first quarter of 2022 with up to 12 hours of original programming daily. No pricing has been announced for CNN Plus.

In a tweet, Galloway said the show will be about “tech/biz/society.”

“Think ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ minus the talent and production values,” he deadpanned. “Life is so rich.”

CNN said it will announce more details about Galloway’s show, along with additional hires, in the next few months.

In addition to being a professor of marketing at New York University’s Stern School of Business, Galloway is founder of nine companies, including business intelligence firm L2, the e-commerce site Red Envelope and Prophet, a brand strategy consulting firm. He is the author of “The Algebra of Happiness,” “The Four” and, most recently, “Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity.”

Galloway also is the host of Vox Media’s “Prof G Show” business podcast and cohost of Vox Media’s “Pivot” tech/biz/politics podcast alongside Kara Swisher. He has served on the boards of directors of the New York Times Co., Urban Outfitters and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and is currently on the board of Panera and Ledger.

Last year, Galloway hosted a weekly business show on Vice TV, “No Mercy, No Malice with Professor Scott Galloway,” about the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.