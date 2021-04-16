Chrissy Teigen Is Back on Twitter: ‘I Choose to Take the Bad With the Good’

Well, that was a short time-out: Less than a month after Chrissy Teigen said she was quitting Twitter for good — she’s back on the social network.

“it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” Teigen tweeted Friday.

She added, “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

Teigen currently has 1.5 million followers on ; she had more than 13.7 million when she disabled her account on March 24.

In response to someone Friday who asked her what she’s been up to, Teigen drolly replied, “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

The model, TV personality, author and entrepreneur — whose Twitter bio reads “de-motivational speaker” — had said she had grown weary of the relentless negativity on Twitter, after more than a decade on the platform. “For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,” she wrote in a now-deleted Twitter last month.

Teigen had previously said her decision to leave Twitter wasn’t the company’s faul. “I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying [and] honestly, it’s not the bullying!!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It’s not the platform. It’s not the ‘bullying’. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me.”

On Twitter, Teigen became well-known for sharing her political opinions — and for her regular needling of former President Trump, getting under his skin to the point at which he eventually blocked her — as well as recipes and photos with her husband, singer John Legend.