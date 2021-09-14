Ex-HBO Marketing Exec Chris Spadaccini Joins CAMP, Family-Focused Retail Startup

Chris Spadaccini, a former longtime marketing exec at HBO and WarnerMedia, has joined family-oriented retail and experiential startup CAMP as chief marketing officer.

In the new role, Spadaccini will lead CAMP’s brand, advertising, creative, media and growth marketing strategies as the company prepares for expansion. He reports to founder and CEO Ben Kaufman. Spadaccini departed as CMO of WarnerMedia Entertainment last year, after the HBO veteran had spent 21 years at the company.

CAMP was launched in December 2018 by Kaufman, former CMO of BuzzFeed who stepped down from that role two years ago to focus on his retail startup. Positioned as a retail destination for families, the New York-based company currently operates six retail locations in the U.S. offering a combination of play, product and programming.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chris to build a global brand that families everywhere will grow up with,” Kaufman said. “Chris spent 20 years building the HBO brand through strategies that drive obsession and ritualistic behavior, and that is exactly what is needed to build a global retail business in the 21st century… Also, he likes to have fun. And we’re kinda fun.”

Most recently, Spadaccini was CMO of WarnerMedia Entertainment, where he led marketing for brands including HBO, TBS, TNT, truTV, and HBO Max. Prior to that, he was at HBO, overseeing brand strategy, creative advertising, media, consumer promotions, as well as multicultural and digital platform marketing. and played a key role in the development of HBO’s direct-to-consumer strategy.

CAMP has four retail locations in New York City, as well as outlets in South Norwalk, Conn., and Dallas, with coming soon to Los Angeles’ Century City. In addition, on its website, the company curates product collections, shopping lists and activities for families to enjoy together. CAMP partners with brands both in stores and online with sponsored experiences and content, including the “PAW Patrol Experience” at its Dallas location, a full-store takeover and play space designed to drive awareness for “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

“When I walked through ‘the magic door’ for the first time, I was blown away by the uniquely immersive experience that Ben and his team have created for kids and families,” Spadaccini said in a statement. “I can’t think of a more noble brand purpose than enriching family life through play and joy, and I’m thrilled to be joining CAMP as it enters this exciting phase of growth and rapid store expansion.”