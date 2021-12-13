Charter Will Give Spectrum TV Subscribers Peacock Premium Free for 12 Months

Charter Communications is giving free access to Peacock Premium free for one year to Spectrum TV subscribers through its deal with Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

Also under the pact, Spectrum Internet customers are eligible to get Peacock Premium (normally $4.99/month) for 90 days at no additional cost. The Peacock promotions were included as part of the Charter-NBCU multiyear distribution deal reached a earlier this year.

The offer is available to eligible Charter customers starting Monday (Dec. 13). The offer will let Charter’s Spectrum TV and broadband customers stream tens of thousands of hours of movies and shows, live news and sports, and more from across NBCU’s portfolio and other sources. Peacock Premium, which includes ads, provides a more expansive bucket of content than the totally free, ad-supported version of Peacock.

In addition to Charter, Comcast Xfinity and Cox Communications video subscribers are eligible to get Peacock Premium for free (with an option to upgrade to an ad-free subscription with Peacock Premium Plus).

“We are pleased to partner with NBCUniversal to provide our video and broadband customers even greater access to Peacock’s entertainment, sports and news programming,” Tom Montemagno, EVP of programming acquisition for Charter. “As the video landscape rapidly changes, we are committed to innovating and finding ways to provide the most valuable content to our customers, wherever and whenever they want, and making Peacock Premium available to millions of Spectrum customers nationwide furthers this goal.”

Matt Bond, NBCU’s chairman of content distribution, added, “Peacock is an increasingly important destination for viewers who rely on NBCUniversal for even more original and library content, including entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming. We’re thrilled to partner with Charter and offer Peacock Premium as an additive experience to our portfolio.”

In addition to current-season programming from NBC and Telemundo, Peacock offers a catalog of original programming including dramas “Dr. Death,” “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol” and “One of Us Is Lying”; comedies including “Saved by the Bell,” “Girls5eva,” “Rutherford Falls” and “We Are Lady Parts”; reality show including “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” “Paris in Love,” “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution,” “Hart to Heart” and “Baking It”; new episodes of “The Amber Ruffin Show”; and upcoming original series including Will Smith’s “Bel-Air,” “MacGruber,” “Wolf Like Me,” “Bust Down,” “Killing It,” “Queer as Folk,” and “Joe Exotic” (working title).

Peacock Premium also offers live sports including the NFL, Premier League, Olympics, and WWE, and a library of hit shows including “The Office,” “Yellowstone,” “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” “George Lopez,” “Psych,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Friday Night Lights,” “House,” “Downton Abbey,” as well as franchises like “The Real Housewives,” “Law & Order,” “One Chicago,” “Dateline,” “Top Chef,” “Below Deck” and “Curious George.” Movies on the service include the Harry Potter film series and “Back to the Future” and “Despicable Me” franchises.

Peacock currently is available on the Roku platform; Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; Vizio SmartCast TVs; and LG Smart TVs.