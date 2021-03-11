CAA Elevates Josh Lindgren to Head of Podcast Department

CAA announced that Josh Lindgren has been named head of its podcast department, steering the agency’s growth in the audio programming space.

Lindgren’s roster of podcast properties, creators, and production companies includes iHeartRadio’s Stuff You Should Know, NPR correspondent Ari Shapiro, “Dr. Death” reporter Laura Beil, and producers Little Everywhere, Salt Audio, Lauren Bright Pacheco, Futuro Media Group, Gideon Media, Maximum Fun and Lemonada Media.

Prior to joining CAA in June 2018 as a podcast agent, Lindgren worked at touring agency Billions Corp.

“Josh has long been at the forefront of the podcast market, and his deep passion for and understanding of the medium have been essential to accelerating the growth of CAA’s business,” CAA co-chairman Kevin Huvane said in a statement.

According to CAA, Lindgren recently closed a co-production deal for Jonathan Glickman’s Glickmania with iHeartMedia for a slate of music-driven podcasts; orchestrated Ava DuVernay’s partnership with Spotify; and closed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. for Mick Jagger’s “Rainy Day Podcasts.”

Additionally, Lindgren brokered a deal for Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions with Spotify, and closed deals for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures with Audible, and an 11-episode true-crime satire with Spotify for “The Case of Adirondack Rose” on behalf of Paul Feig’s Powderkeg Media.

CAA also represents such podcast networks including Spotify’s Gimlet Media and The Ringer. The firm recently helped launch Pete Buttigieg’s “The Deciding Decade”; Andrew Yang’s “Yang Speaks”; “Kesha And The Creepies”; and “En La Sala,” hosted and curated by Becky G.