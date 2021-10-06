‘BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural’ Sets Premiere Date for Final Season With Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara

The Ghoul Boys are back in town for one last hurrah, just in time for Halloween.

The seventh and final season of “BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural” with Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara — one of the digital media company’s most popular franchises — will premiere on the BuzzFeed Unsolved Network’s YouTube channel on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. PT. New installments of the six-episode final season will air on Fridays, alongside six companion Q&A postmortem segments.

The “BuzzFeed Unsolved” series, which first debuted in 2016, has generated some 1.38 billion cumulative video views globally, according to the company. That includes “BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime,” also hosted and produced by Madej (above left) and Bergara, whose eighth and final season came out this summer.

The two “BuzzFeed Unsolved” flagship shows are ending after Bergara and Madej, both former full-time BuzzFeed employees, decided to move on to focus on Watcher Entertainment, the entertainment studio/network they founded in 2019 together with ex-BuzzFeeder Steve Lim.

In the final season of “BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural,” Bergara, a true believer in supernatural phenomena, embarks on a quest to convince the skeptical Madej that paranormal phenomena truly exist. Across the six episodes, the duo investigate chilling evidence around some of the most notorious and disturbing supernatural folklore.

The official exit of two of BuzzFeed’s most popular personalities is a blow, to be sure. The company previously has claimed that it “has always worked hard to foster an environment where BuzzFeed creators can experiment and grow their careers — and we will support our creators who wish to explore new avenues independently.”

With Bergara and Madej’s departure from “Unsolved,” BuzzFeed said it will continue developing content for the BuzzFeed Unsolved Network with plans for new pilots centering on horror, mystery and paranormal stories.