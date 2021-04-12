BTS ‘Dynamite’ Tops 1 Billion Views on YouTube

BTS global smash hit “Dynamite” just crossed 1 billion views on YouTube — less than eight months after its debut — making it the newest entry in YouTube’s Billion Views Club.

The “Dynamite” video on YouTube (titled “BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Dynamite’ Official MV”) premiered in August 2020. It garnered over 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest music video debut on the video platform to date. The video also set a record for the biggest YouTube Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent views.

“Dynamite,” which is the K-pop group’s first song entirely in English, charted in over 50 countries on YouTube. The video also opened at No. 1 on the YouTube Global Top Songs chart, and has remained on the chart for 32 straight weeks.

BTS also has notched more than 1 billion views for their videos “Boy with Luv” feat. Halsey (currently at 1.197 billion) and “DNA” (1.246 billion). In addition, the seven-member group own four of the top 10 biggest 24-hour music video debuts in YouTube history: “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” “Life Goes On” and “On.”

According to YouTube, BTS was one of the top 10 most-viewed artists on the platform in 2020 and they have over 47.4 million subscribers on their official artist channel BANGTANTV. Over 90% of BTS’ YouTube views last year came from outside of South Korea.

BTS announced that it will return with “Bang Bang Con 21,” set to be livestreamed on Saturday, April 17, at 2 a.m. ET on their BANGTANTV YouTube channel.