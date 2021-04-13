‘Bridgerton’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix

Netflix has renewed its biggest new original series, “Bridgerton,” for seasons 3 and 4 before the second season has even finished shooting.

Season 2 of the sex-soaked show set in Regency London is currently in production and, in keeping with the novels it’s based on, tells a new romance story — that of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love. Sadly for fans of the show, Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page’s character, the Duke of Hastings, will not return for the second season. The series hails from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland.

“‘Bridgerton’ swept us off our feet,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP of global TV, said in a statement. “The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the ‘Bridgerton’ business for a long time to come.”

After Season 1’s debut on Christmas Day 2020, Netflix said “Bridgerton” was on track to reach 63 million households in the first 28 days, which would make it the fifth-largest Netflix original series launch to date. Per Netflix’s proprietary viewing metric, the company counts a view as an account that has watched at least two minutes of a program.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, “Bridgerton” is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a “seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground,” per Netflix. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family: Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, the witty and daring group must navigate the 19th century marriage scene in search of romance, adventure and love.

“Bridgerton” is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen, who is also the show’s creator and showrunner.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious ‘Bridgerton’ series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience,” Rhimes commented. “But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of ‘Bridgerton’ to a worldwide audience.”