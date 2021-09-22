Bob Shaye Joins Brat TV as Strategic Investor

New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye has signed on as a strategic investor to Brat TV, a digital studio that specializes in producing scripted series for Gen Z audiences.

Shaye, who will also join Brat’s board of directors, is best known as the creative force behind some of the most memorable cinematic franchises, including “Lord of the Rings” and “Nightmare on Elm Street.” He exited New Line in 2008 and launched his own shingle, Unique Features.

What attracted him in part to the opportunity is a commonality between the independent path he blazed in Hollywood with New Line and the strategic path Brat is pursuing today. “The idea that they are picking up is sort of the thread that New Line graduated from,” he said on the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business.” “There’s plenty of room for new ideas, new programing and innovation that may make sense.”

Listen to the podcast here:



Founded in 2017, Brat has been building a name for itself among young viewers with programming featuring influencer talent that is available on various digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Snap and Peacock. The venture, backed by $45 million from Advancit Capital and Anchorage Capital, is on track to bring in $35 million in revenue this year.

“I think for us now the challenge becomes how do we take this kind of TV brand that exists online and grow it into even more of a household name with a bunch of different divisions and tentacles?” said Rob Fishman, co-founder of Brat, on “Strictly Business.” “And it reaches our consumer in a number of different ways.”

