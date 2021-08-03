Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Allegations at Company

Activision Blizzard said that longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of the Blizzard Entertainment division, is leaving the company.

Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. Brack was named in the lawsuit as being among the company execs who were allegedly aware of the misconduct.

Brack “is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities,” Activision Blizzard President and COO Daniel Alegre said in a statement Tuesday.

In a memo to Blizzard staff in the wake of the California DFEH lawsuit, Brack said the allegations were “troubling,” saying “the fight for equality is incredibly important to me.”

With Brack out, EVP of development Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, EVP and GM of platform and technology, have been appointed co-leaders of Blizzard. “With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, I am certain Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion and a dedication to excellence,” Alegre wrote.

Brack, former executive producer of “World of Warcraft,” took over the position as president of Blizzard after co-founder Michael Morhaime left the company in 2018. He had joined Blizzard in January 2006 after working on “Star Wars Galaxies” at Sony Online Entertainment.

In a statement provided by Blizzard, Brack said: “I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change. I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special.”