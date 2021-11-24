Black Friday Streaming Deals: Discounts on Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Peacock and More

Multibillion-dollar media conglomerates continue to slug it out for share of the streaming market — and entertainment fans can benefit from the fracas this Black Friday, with a slew of limited-time special offers and promotions.
Here are the best 2021 Black Friday deals on streaming services in the U.S., engineered to get consumers in the door in the hopes they’ll remain paying subs after the price discounts or free trials roll off.
- Hulu: Get one year of Hulu’s ad-supported VOD service for 99 cents/month (regularly $6.99/month), in an offer that runs through Nov. 29 at this link.
- Paramount Plus: Get one month free of the ad-supported Essential ($4.99/month after trial) or ad-free Premium ($9.99/month) plans at this link. Offer ends Nov. 29, 2021.
- Discovery Plus: Get the first three months of the ad-supported plan for 99 cents/month (regularly $4.99/month), available at this link. After the first three months, subscriptions will auto-renew at the regular Discovery Plus (Ad-Lite) plan price of $4.99/month.
- Peacock: Get the Peacock Premium ad-supported plan for $2.49/month for six months (50% off the regular $4.99/month), using the code “TODAY” when you sign up at peacocktv.com.
- Amazon Prime Video: The ecommerce giant is offering a range of channels for 99 cents/month for up to two months, including: Starz, Paramount Plus Premium, Showtime, Discovery Plus, AMC Plus, Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Noggin, Britbox, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, Motortrend and more. The offers end Nov. 29. More info at this link.
- Showtime: 30-day free trial then $3.99/month for four months (after which the standard $10.99/month pricing kicks in), available at this link. The offer is available through Nov. 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Starz: Get three months of service for $5/month (regularly $8.99/month) available at this link. Offer available to new Starz subscribers and to previous subscribers who resubscribe online; does not include free trial.
- AMC Plus: Get the service at the discounted rate of $1.99/month with an annual commitment ($23.88/year), a 72% savings over the regular pricing of $83.88/year, for a limited time at amcplus.com.
- Philo: New subscribers (and those who not received a free trial of the service) can get a $20 discount on their first month of service for the internet TV service. Philo, which provides more than 60 cable TV channels and programming (excluding sports, news and local TV), is regularly $25/month. The promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 25, 2021, and runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 1. Enter code “BFCM” (or visit this link) to redeem the offer. Separately, Philo is offering a free 30-day trial for customers who sign up via Microsoft Edge for a limited time.