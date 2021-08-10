TikTok Star Bella Poarch Signs With A3 Artists

Bella Poarch, a huge TikTok star and singer, signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation under the alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division.

Poarch broke out in August 2020 with her first viral post on TikTok, lip-synching to Millie B’s “M to the B,” which was the No. 1 viral video on the app’s 2020 year-end ranking. With more than 78 million TikTok followers, she is the most-followed Asian creator on the platform.

Poarch made her music debut with her first single and music video “Build a Bitch,” released in May 2021 through Warner Records. The video currently has more than 266 million views on YouTube alone. The single has been featured on Spotify Today’s Top Hits, YouTube Trending Charts and Apple Music Today’s Hits. Poarch is set to release her next song, “Inferno,” on Aug. 13, written with Sub Urban.

Poarch was among the creators who were tapped for Pandora’s “TikTok Tastemakers” series, which featured exclusive playlists with their favorite songs with special commentary about their selections.

Poarch, 24, is based in Los Angeles and loves playing video games in her free time. The U.S. Navy veteran had at one time been stationed in Japan where she developed her love for Japanese culture, fashion and art. As an immigrant from the Philippines, she proudly represents her roots as an Asian-American and is outspoken about anti-Asian racism.

Poarch continues to be represented by Bas Media, Warner Records at Warner Music Group, and Reed Smith LLP.

A3 Artists was formerly known as Abrams Artists Agency before rebranding last year.