Becky G Lands Talk Show on Facebook Watch

has greenlit talk show “Face to Face With Becky G” starring the global singer, actor and activist.

On the weekly show, slated to premiere sometime next month on Facebook Watch, Becky G will invite her favorite artists, celebrities and friends for “unfiltered” conversations that cover issues relevant to her generation, the Latino community and beyond, according to Facebook.

Facebook is hoping the new show will draft off Becky G’s social footprint: She has 18 million followers on Facebook (as well as 28.4 million on Instagram, 18.7 million on YouTube and 3.4 million on Twitter).

“Staying connected to mi gente and our cultures is incredibly important to me,” Becky G said in a statement. “My new talk show on Facebook Watch will take this engagement to a whole new level — where we’ll discuss the issues that really matter to us and our communities, have great guests and of course, invite everyone to the conversation.”

“Face to Face With Becky G” is the latest in the social giant’s commitment to original talk shows aimed at driving community and conversation as well as promoting diverse voices on the platform, according to Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for Facebook Watch, the company’s hub for episodic content.

“Becky G is a phenomenal multi-hyphenate talent and her strong social activism and honest conversations will resonate strongly with her fans,” Lefevre said.

Facebook Watch, after initially debuting four years ago with a mix of scripted and unscripted originals, has since doubled down on daytime-TV-style fare.

The Becky G show joins Facebook Watch’s slate of original talk series, which includes the Daytime Emmy-winning “Red Table Talk” hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris; “Steve on Watch” with Steve Harvey; “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” with Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan; and “Peace of Mind With Taraji” with Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade.

Separately, Becky G appeared on today’s episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” on Facebook Watch, where she joined Brazilian singer Anitta and the Estefans for “real talk about sex, sexism and love.”

“Face to Face With Becky G” is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G’s B Yourself Productions. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Corin Nelson serving as executive producer and showrunner. Marc Jordan, Benjamin Tischker and Mecia Hollar also executive produce.

Becky G (full name: Rebbeca Marie Gomez) has released two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts, “Mayores” and “Sin Pijama.” She has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony and Jason Derulo and has recorded collabs with Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anitta, Natti Natasha, Zayn, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Pitbull and CNCO, among others. Becky G’s debut album, “Mala Santa,” was released in October 2019 and has been certified 8X Platinum in the U.S., Platinum in Spain and Gold in Mexico. The 24-year-old’s acting credits include a starring role in Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” and guest-starring in Fox’s “Empire.”

Born and raised in Inglewood, Calif., Becky G is the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants. She uses her platform to speak out against inequality and raise awareness on social issues, including in support of Black Lives Matter and DREAMers.