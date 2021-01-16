Far-Right Streaming Personality ‘Baked Alaska’ Arrested After Capitol Riot

Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, also known as “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI following his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to the Associated Press.

Gionet was arrested in Houston, Texas on Saturday for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to the criminal complaint.

After storming the Capitol, Gionet conducted a livestream on the “DLive” platform for 27 minutes. The video was later posted to YouTube and Twitter, which ultimately aided law enforcement officials in identifying him. In the video, rioters can be heard chanting “Patriots are in control,” “Whose house? Our house,” and “Traitors, traitors, traitors,” the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in an affidavit. Gionet himself could also be heard saying, “1776 baby,” and “I won’t leave guys, don’t worry,” according to the affidavit.

Gionet’s livestream has been used to identify other suspects that participated in the insurrection, VICE reported on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, law enforcement officials across the U.S. have been working to locate and arrest those who committed federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. So far, nearly 100 cases have been brought in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

On Jan. 6, far-right and white supremacist groups stormed the Capitol building in hopes of overturning the election results in Trump’s favor. The rioters vandalized and looted parts of the building, leading to a mass evacuation and five deaths.