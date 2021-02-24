Audible Slates Broadway Video’s Scripted Comedy Podcasts Starring Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, Bowen Yang (EXCLUSIVE)

Audible is punching up its scripted comedy podcast lineup with two new shows from Broadway Video: “Hit Job,” a high-concept workplace comedy starring Keke Palmer and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, and “Hot White Heist,” a queer action comedy featuring “SNL’s” Bowen Yang and directed by Alan Cumming.

Broadway Video, which struck a multiyear deal with Audible in 2019, has eight other comedy projects in development for the Amazon-owned audio platform. Those include podcasts from Fred Armisen; Drew Tarver and Gilli Nissim; Chloe Fineman, Dan Robert and Starlee Kine; Chris Redd and Will Stephen; Max Silvestri and Leah Beckmann; and Billy Kimball.

All of the Broadway Video shows will be available as part of Audible Plus, the subscription service that starts at $7.95/month and provides unlimited access to thousands of audio titles.

The 12-episode “Hit Job” is set to premiere April 22. The show is created and written by Eric Cunningham (“The Drew Barrymore Show”) and co-written by Lauren Gurganous (“Mr. Mayor”) and Achilles Stamatelaky (“Broad City”), who also directs.

“Hit Job” follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), an aspiring artist desperate to find work to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto “Do Bad Things for Good Reasons.” Joining forces with her awkward tech-nerd coworker Geo (Davidson), she unexpectedly gets swept up in a companywide contest in which having a “killer job” takes on an entirely different meaning.

In addition to Palmer and Davidson, the ensemble cast of “Hit Job” includes Max Greenfield, Natasha Lyonne, Mikey Day, Naomi Ekperigin, Matt Bomer, Michelle Collins, Brooke Shields, Bobby Moynihan, Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Tabitha Brown, Tom Bergeron, John Lutz and Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan.

“We could all benefit from a little laughter right now, and ‘Hit Job’ is certain to deliver some thrills and chills too. Audible is the perfect home for this outrageous series,” Palmer said in a statement.

Davidson added, “When you listen to ‘Hit Job,’ you might remember what it was like to work in an office, but you definitely won’t be able to relate to what happens at this workplace. At least I hope not.”

“Hot White Heist” is slated to premiere June 17 on Audible Plus with six half-hour episodes. The series is written, created and produced by Adam Goldman and directed by Alan Cumming, who will also serve as producer with Club Cumming Productions and make a voice cameo.

Yang is joined by an ensemble of openly queer performers, including Cynthia Nixon, Abbi Jacobson, Jane Lynch, Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, MJ Rodriguez, Shannon Woodward, Stephanie Beatriz, John Cameron Mitchell, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bailey, Peppermint, Brian McCook (as Katya Zamolodchikova) and Tony Kushner.

In “Hot White Heist,” a group of LGBTQIA+ contemporaries attempts to steal the U.S. government’s sperm-bank deposits from some of history’s most brilliant minds — in the hopes of selling the genetic material on the black market to buy an island for a new queer paradise.

Said Cumming, “I have worked for Audible as a performer and writer many times, but I’m really excited to be making my directorial debut with ‘Hot White Heist,’ Adam Goldman’s hilarious, witty, and biting script, and to be bringing together so many friends from my LGBTQ+ family to be in it!”

Yang, who joined “SNL” with the 2019-20 season, said, “It’s been a very special honor to lead the cast of ‘Hot White Heist’ and act alongside queer performers whom I’ve admired so much. The series will be a funny, caper-y thrill to listen to when it debuts during Pride 2021. I’d like to take this opportunity to announce that I am gay!”

Both “Hit Job” and “Hot White Heist” are executive produced by Broadway Video Enterprises president Britta von Schoeler and produced by Mark Valdez.

Titles from Broadway Video currently available on Audible are “Escape From Virtual Island” starring Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin and Paula Pell; “Heads Will Roll” starring Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, featuring Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep and Peter Dinklage; “64th Man,” starring John Cena and Anna Chlumsky; and “Holiday Greetings from Sugar and Booze” starring Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph.

“The masterminds at Broadway Video continue to create amazingly original series that have our listeners laughing nonstop,” said Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and head of U.S. content at Audible. “These exceptionally funny and smart storylines, paired with rosters of distinguished voices, are audio entertainment at its best.”