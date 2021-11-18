Audible Reboots ‘Cinnamon Bear’ Holiday Radio Classic as Musical With Alan Cumming, Ryan Reynolds and More

Audible announced “Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure,” a new family audio series with original musical numbers performed by a star-studded cast — including Alan Cumming as in the title role and Ryan Reynolds as Santa Claus.

The original “Cinnamon Bear” radio series debuted in 1937 as a cliffhanger-style children’s show that featured daily episodes during the holiday season. Audible is bringing the event back with a modern makeover in a series adapted by Eric Gilliland.

In addition to Cumming and Reynolds, the voice cast of A-listers includes John Goodman, Marcia Gay Harden, Rachel Dratch, Catherine Keener, Martha Plimpton, Helen Hunt, Johnny Galecki, Thomas Lennon, Ana Gasteyer and Sarah Vowell.

The series is available as part of Audible Plus, the subscription service that starts at $7.95/month. The first two episodes of “Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure” will premiere Nov. 29 on Audible (at this link). New episodes will be released daily (Monday-Friday) through Dec. 23.

The series is directed by David Cromer and features a music score by James Fearnley, founding member of The Pogues. It’s produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Adam Pincus and Best Case Studios.

The new “Cinnamon Bear” series follows Judy (Sarah Vowell) and Jimmy Barton (Milo Manheim) on their quest to find their beloved silver star tree-topper. While searching in the attic, the kids encounter the Cinnamon Bear (Alan Cumming), who takes them to his hidden fantasy home of Maybeland. There they track down the Crazy Quilt Dragon (Stephen Root), the culprit who has taken the star. Along the way, they encounter a panoply of eccentric characters — harmless and otherwise — including the Wintergreen Witch (Martha Plimpton), Oliver Ostrich (Thomas Lennon) and even Santa Claus himself (Ryan Reynolds).

Listen to an excerpt from the first episode of “Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure,” in which the Barton children first meet the title character, who proceeds to serenade them:

And here’s the full cast list: