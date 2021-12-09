Audible Authors Talk About How Music Inspires Them in ‘Chapter and Verse’ Series on SiriusXM, Pandora

SiriusXM and Pandora have teamed with Amazon’s Audible for “Chapter and Verse,” an audio series featuring conversations with top authors of Audible audiobook originals about the music and artists that inspire them.

“Chapter and Verse” will be a monthly feature with a rotation of notable authors whose titles are available on Audible discuss music as an inspiring creative tool, while playing soundtracks of songs that intersect with their work. The show will be available on Pandora, the SXM App and on SiriusXM’s Volume (channel 106).

The series kicks off today (Dec. 9) starting at noon ET with episodes featuring Nicholas Sparks discussing music and his new book, “The Wish”; Wendy Walker on her new Audible original, “American Girl”; and Jonathan Maberry on the soundtrack to his Audible original, “The Werewolf’s 15 Minutes.”

Authors slated to appear on the show in the coming months include James Patterson talking about his Audible original “The Guilty” and Daymond John, who will dive into his Audible original, “Founding Fubu.”

On Pandora, the series will be featured as hosted playlists, where new authors’ playlists are expected to be added each month. “Chapter and Verse” also will SiriusXM’s Volume channel’s lineup of talk programming dedicated to conversations about music. Listeners can expect to sit back and hear great songs and storytelling about the integral role music can play in an author’s world.

“This new series brings our listeners more of what they love the most — great music and the personal, one-of-a-kind stories from some of the best storytellers around,” said Bill Crandall, Pandora’s VP of original digital content programming. “We’re looking forward to hearing from some of the most popular writers and sharing their journeys and voices with our audiences.”

Pictured above (l. to r.): Nicholas Sparks, Wendy Walker, Jonathan Maberry