AT&T to Sell Xandr Ad Unit to Microsoft

AT&T will sell Xandr, its programmatic advertising marketplace, to Microsoft, the telco announced.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed; the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory reviews. Xandr has formally been part of WarnerMedia, and the sale of the ad unit to Microsoft comes as WarnerMedia has set its deal to merge with Discovery.

Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Xandr does not include the advertising sales business supporting DirecTV, which AT&T spun off in a deal with TPG Capital earlier this year.

According to Microsoft, Xandr’s technology strategically complements Microsoft’s current advertising offerings and will “help accelerate delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the open web” by combining Microsoft’s audience intelligence, technology and global advertising customer base with Xandr’s data-driven platform.

“Microsoft’s shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr. We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft’s digital advertising and retail media capabilities,” Xandr EVP and GM Mike Welch said in a statement.

Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft, commented, “With Xandr’s talent and technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping tomorrow’s digital ad marketplace into one that respects consumer privacy preferences, understands publishers’ relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals.”