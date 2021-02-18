Apple TV App Is Now Available on Chromecast With Google TV

Plugging a notable gap in its streaming lineup, Google has added the Apple TV app — the only way to get the Apple TV Plus service — to its newest Chromecast device.

Starting Thursday, users with the $50 Chromecast with Google TV adapter will be able to access Apple TV. In addition, the Apple TV app is available on smart TVs from Sony and TCL that have the Google TV interface and Google says it will roll out to more Android TV-powered devices in the next few months.

The deal between the two tech giants — which compete on multiple fronts — was announced back in December.

The Apple TV app (not to be confused with the Apple TV 4K streaming set-top box) provides access to Apple TV Plus. Regularly priced at $4.99 per month, the subscription VOD package is available to buyers of Apple devices for a free one-year period (an offer Apple has extended through this July). The Apple TV Plus lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries includes series like “Ted Lasso” (nominated for two Golden Globes this year), “For All Mankind,” “The Morning Show” and “Servant,” as well as movies like “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks and “Palmer” starring Justin Timberlake.

Apple TV also lets you buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows from iTunes (and access titles you’ve previously purchased from Apple). You also can subscribe to channels including Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, and CBS All Access (set to become Paramount Plus next month).

To access the Apple TV app on the Chromecast with Google TV, users can navigate to the “Apps” tab or the apps row in the “For you” tab.

In the U.S., Google TV users can browse Apple TV Plus originals in the personalized recommendations and search results. Using Google Assistant, you can open the Apple TV app or play an Apple original title by speaking a command.

The newest Chromecast, which first started shipping in the U.S. last September, supports hundreds of apps, including those for Netflix, Disney Plus (and Disney Plus Hotstar), Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, YouTube TV, Showtime, Starz, Discovery Plus, Tubi and Pluto TV.

The HDMI-based Chromecast with Google TV is a more robust streaming device than its predecessors. It features Google TV, a newly designed entertainment interface that combines streaming services, live TV, movies, shows and other apps. It also includes a standalone, voice-enabled remote and supports up to 4K HDR video at up to 60 frames per second.