Apple CEO Tim Cook Pay Package Rose 28% in 2020, to $14.8 Million

Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, saw his overall pay package increase by 28% last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Cook’s base salary remained at $3 million for the year — the same as it was in 2019 and 2018 — but his non-equity incentive plan compensation rose to $10.7 million, up from $7.7 million the year prior.

“In 2020, Apple’s performance exceeded the target performance goals for both net sales and operating income, resulting in a total payout of 179% of the target payout opportunity for each named executive officer,” the company explained in the proxy filing.

Apple also noted that for the first time since Cook was promoted to the CEO role in 2011, his 2021 compensation will include a long-term equity award. “This award will better align the structure of his time-based and performance-based equity incentives with the awards of our other named executive officers,” Apple said in the filing.

Among other compensation, Cook’s pay package for 2020 included a vacation cash-out in the amount of $115,385, personal air travel expenses in the amount of $432,564, and security expenses in the amount of $470,246, which represents “the incremental cost to Apple for personal security services provided to Mr. Cook as determined by allocating both direct costs and a percentage of fixed costs incurred by Apple and used to provide such personal security services.”