Apple Music Is Launching a Voice-Only Siri Plan for $4.99 per Month

Apple is introducing a new Apple Music plan — available exclusively through Siri — which will cost half the price of its regular individual plan.

Apple Music Voice will cost $4.99/month, launching in 17 countries this fall. It will let listeners launch any song — choosing from more than 90 million tracks — playlist, artists and Apple Music Radio using only Siri voice commands, with full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri, the tech giant announced.

Unlike the higher-priced Apple Music plans, the voice-only subscription will not include spatial audio, lossless audio, lyrics, music videos or other premium features. Apple’s regular individual plan costs $9.99/month and the Apple Music Family plan, which provides access for up to six people, is $14.99/month.

“Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world.”

Once subscribed to the Apple Music Voice Plan, users can request music be played across all of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay.

The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in the following countries and regions: Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the U.K. and the U.S.

Apple Music Voice plan subscribers will get suggestions based on the listener’s music preferences and a queue of recently played music through Siri. Within the app there will also be a dedicated section called “Just Ask Siri” where subscribers can learn tips to optimize Siri for Apple Music.