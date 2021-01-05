Apple Appoints Former Newspaper Editor Monica Lozano to Board

Apple announced that Monica Lozano, president and CEO of College Futures Foundation and former editor and publisher of newspaper La Opinión, was elected to the tech giant’s board of directors.

Prior to joining College Futures Foundation, Lozano spent 30 years as editor and publisher of La Opinión, the U.S.’s largest Spanish-language newspaper. She went on to become chairman and CEO of ImpreMedia, La Opinión’s parent company.

Lozano continues to serve on the boards of Target and Bank of America. She also previously served on the board of the Walt Disney Co. for 15 years before stepping down in 2016.

Her appointment expands Apple’s board to eight directors. The other members are chairman Arthur Levinson, former chairman and CEO Genentech; Apple CEO Tim Cook; James Bell, former CFO of Boeing; former U.S. Vice President Al Gore Jr.; Andrea Jung, president and CEO of Grameen America; Ronald Sugar, former Chairman and CEO Northrop Grumman; and Susan Wagner, co-founder and director, BlackRock.

In 2019, former Disney CEO Bob Iger resigned from Apple’s board after holding the seat for eight years.

Lozano joined the College Futures Foundation in December 2017. The organization’s mission is to “ensure that more students who reflect California’s diversity complete a B.A. and access the opportunity for a better life.”

“Monica has been a true leader and trailblazer in business, media, and an ever-widening circle of philanthropic efforts to realize a more equitable future — in our schools and in the lives of all people,” Cook said in a statement. “Her values and breadth of experience will help Apple continue to grow, to innovate, and to be a force for good in the lives of our teams, customers, and communities.”

Lozano commented, “I’ve always admired Apple’s commitment to the notion that technology, at its best, should empower all people to improve their lives and build a better world. I look forward to working with Tim, Art, and the other board members to help Apple carry those values forward and build on a rich and productive history.”

Lozano is a co-founder of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, and a former chair of both the University of California Board of Regents and the board of directors of the Weingart Foundation, a private philanthropic organization. Over her career, she has received awards for her work from organizations including the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.