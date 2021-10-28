Apple Quarterly Revenue Increases 29% But Misses Forecasts, Posts Record Annual Sales and Profit

Apple, the world’s most valuable tech company, reported record revenue for a September quarter — but its stock slid after sales fell short of expectations.

The company reported posted $83.4 billion in revenue, up 29% year over year, and net income of $20.6 billion (or quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.24). Wall Street analysts on average had pegged Apple revenue to come in at $84.85 billion and EPS at $1.24.

Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter.

Shares of Apple were down 3.6% in after-hours trading.

The results for the most recent quarter, which ended Sept. 25, come after the company had warned that sales growth would slow down from the prior quarter due to supply-chain constraints for iPhone and iPad.

Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company’s latest products in his prepared remarks — as the tech giant has its fingers crossed for a healthy year-end holiday quarter. “This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” Cook said.

Meanwhile, Apple hit new records for its 2021 fiscal year, with $365.8 billion in revenue (up 33%) and net income of $94.7 billion (up 65%). For fiscal year 2020, Apple reported sales of $274.5 billion and net profit of $57.4 billion.

For the most recent quarter, revenue in Apple’s Services segment, which includes the App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV Plus, grew by 26%, to reach $18.28 billion — better than the company expected and an all-time quarterly record, Cook said. Sales of iPhone, Apple’s biggest business segment, were up 47% year over year, to $38.87 billion.

During the September quarter, Apple returned more than $24 billion to shareholders, “as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time,” CFO Luca Maestri said in a statement.

Last month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13, the next generation of smartphones with an option for up to 1 terabyte of on-board storage on the high end of the line and multiple enhanced camera features. The iPhone 13 models went on sale Sept. 24, just prior to the end of Apple’s fiscal Q4 2021.