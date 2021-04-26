Apple Eyes Expansion in Culver City to 3,000 Employees by 2026, Part of $430B U.S. Investment Plan

Apple expects to dramatically boost its workforce in L.A., where its original video production teams are based, over the next five years.

The company announced that it plans to grow its teams in Culver City, Calif., to more than 3,000 employees by 2026, along with “expanding its state-of-the-art campus with additional space for these employees” and more.

Apple also said its five-year investment plan encompasses “dozens” of Apple TV Plus productions in 20 states over the same time span.

Those announcements were part of Apple’s blueprint unveiled Monday to make new investments of more than $430 billion in the U.S. — adding some 20,000 new jobs across the country — over the next five years. The total investment target is up about 20% over that timeframe, according to the tech giant.

In 2018, Apple agreed to lease a 128,000-square-foot office building in Culver City after HBO canceled plans to move to the site. Previously, Apple had said it expected to have more than 1,000 employees at the Culver City location by 2022. The four-story office building at 8777 Washington Blvd., across from the Culver City Expo station, is a joint development between LPC West and Clarion Partners.

Among other major projects outlined Monday, Apple said it plans to invest more than $1 billion in North Carolina and will begin construction on a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area. That will create at least 3,000 new jobs in machine learning, AI, software engineering and other areas.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” Apple chief Tim Cook said in a statement. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

As of the end of 2020, Apple had roughly 147,000 employees, up 7.3% from the year prior.