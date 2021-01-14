Amazon Taps TV Veteran Jamia Bigalow to Lead Partner Marketing for Devices and Services

Jamia Bigalow, an alum of Fox, Disney and NFL Network, is joining Amazon’s Entertainment Devices and Services division as head of partner marketing.

In the newly created role, Bigalow will support joint marketing efforts between Amazon and content providers like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Discovery Plus across streaming video, gaming, music and education for Amazon’s line of entertainment devices, including the Fire TV and Fire Tablets.

Prior to joining Amazon, Bigalow most recently served as SVP of distribution marketing at Fox Networks. During her 8-year tenure at Fox, she oversaw strategies to support linear and OTT distribution for networks including Fox, FX, National Geographic, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel. Additionally, she oversaw marketing efforts surrounding retransmission consent and channel carriage agreements. Previously, Bigalow served as VP of affiliate marketing for Fox Networks.

Prior to joining Fox in 2005, Bigalow served as director of affiliate marketing for the NFL Network as part of the the launch team. Before that, she spent three years as director of affiliate marketing at Disney as part of the team at Fox Family Channel that was brought over to ABC Cable Networks after Disney acquired the network. Earlier in her career, she was a marketing manager at Starz.

Bigalow graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications.