Amazon Prime Video France Unveils Slate of Originals, Live Sports, Formats

Amazon Prime Video France has unveiled a slate of originals, including Cedric Klapisch’s “Greek Salad” — a series sequel to the “L’Auberge Espanole” trilogy — Melanie Laurent’s “Le Bal des Folles,” as well as live sports such as the tennis tournament Roland Garros, and adaptations of popular unscripted formats such as “LOL” and “Celebrity Hunted.” All titles will roll out on the streaming service later this year.

The programs were presented during a virtual press conference on Monday hosted by Georgia Brown, director of European Originals; Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios; Thomas Dubois, Amazon Studios’ head of Originals for France; Isabelle Bertrand, head of content for Amazon Prime Video France; and Alex Green, managing director of sport at Amazon Prime Video.

“Greek Salad” will be set in Athens, Greece, and follow the children of Xavier and Wendy, who were played by Romain Duris and Kelly Reilly, respectively, in “L’Auberge Espanole,” “Russian Dolls” and “Chinese Puzzle.”

The series will follow the journey of two protagonists who are 19 and 25, roughly the same age as Xavier, Duris’ character in the trilogy, as they deal with everyday life, the financial crisis, sexual identity issues, as well as the situation facing migrants in Greece.

“‘Greek Salad’ will deliver a young person’s perspective on Europe today and examine what it’s like to live together in this world,” said Klapisch, who previously directed the series “Call My Agent!,” during the presentation. Lou Doillon is in charge of spearheading the writers’ room for “Greek Salad.”

Other series in the pipeline include “Meskina,” the directorial debut of Melha bedia, a popular French actor and comedian who previously headlined the Amazon Original movie “Forte.” Produced by Quad (“The Intouchables”), “Meskina” will revolve around a 30-year-old French Muslim woman who is single, in love with her best friend, and living with her grand-mother.

Amazon Prime has also order “Totems,” a historical spy series set during the 1965’s during the Cold War era, with a cast including Niels Arestrup, Lambert Wilson, Jose Garcia and Ana Girardot. The show, produced by Gaumont, follows a French scientist who works for the CIA in France who falls in love with a pianist who turns out to be a KGB agent.

Amazon Prime Video also have a couple movies on its 2021 roster, notably the previously-announced “Le Bal des folles,” directed by Melanie Laurent. The period mystery thriller, Amazon’s first Original movie in France, takes place at the end of the 19th century in Paris, at a time when women deemed too rebellious or difficult were frequently labeled as insane and institutionalized. It stars Laurent, Lou de Laâge (“The Innocents”), Emmanuelle Bercot (“Mon roi”) and Benjamin Voisin (“Summer 85”). Alain Goldman’s Legende Films is producing.

Amazon Prime Video France is also collaborating with Legende Films on “Flashback,” a time-traveling, female-driven comedy directed by Caroline Vigneaux. The Amazon Original film will follow a cynical female lawyer who is forced to travel in time and meet powerful women who had a historical impact. The cast is completed by Sophia Aram, Suzanne Clément, Lison Daniel, Issa Doumbia, Gad Elmaleh, Lannick Gautry, Emy Ltr, Florent Peyre and Sylvie Testud.

Amazon Prime Video France has also acquired rights to Roland Garros, the French open, for several years. One of France’s most popular sports event, Roland Garros will kick off on May 17. It will be Amazon Prime Video’s first rights acquisition for a live sports event in France.

“Young people today watch sports in a different way than they used to so we’re happy to partner up with Amazon and help us attract new audiences,” said Guy Forget, the boss of Roland Garros.

Amazon Prime also announced three local adaptations of popular unscripted formats, such as “LOL,” hosted by Philippe Lacheau (“Babysitting”), “Celebrity Hunted” with stars such as Frank Gastambide and Ramzy Bedia, and “True story,” with high-profile actors such as Isabelle Adjani, Pierre Niney and Adele Earchopoulos.