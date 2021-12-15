Amazon’s AWS Suffers Brief Internet Service Disruption

UPDATED: The Amazon Web Services cloud platform on Wednesday morning briefly experienced service disruptions across the U.S., coming a week after an major hours-long outage that took down multiple online services.

User reports of problems with AWS began spiking around 10:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 15, peaking at 10:43 a.m. with more than 20,000 registered complaints on uptime-monitoring site DownDetector.com.

According to Amazon’s AWS status page, two issues that had impacted internet connectivity for AWS in Northern California and Oregon were identified as of 11:01 a.m. ET. “We have identified the root cause of the internet connectivity” to the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 regions “and have taken steps to restore connectivity,” the site’s message reads. “We have seen some improvement to internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery.”

By 11:14 a.m. ET, according to the AWS status page, the issues were resolved “and the service is operating normally.”

Earlier, the AWS outages caused problems for the Amazon-owned Twitch livestreaming site, which tweeted at 10:44 a.m. ET, “We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services. Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them — we’ll continue to update you, here.”

The AWS issues come after the service suffered a major outage on Dec. 7, which lasted for more than five hours and affected not only Amazon shipping operations but other companies that use AWS including Disney Plus, Spotify, Google, Venmo, DoorDash, Slack and Robinhood.