‘Aliens: Fireteam’ Survival Shooter Game Sets Summer 2021 Release

A new game set in the world of the Aliens movie franchise is coming this summer.

“Aliens: Fireteam” is a cooperative third-person survival shooter in which three-player teams must fight swarms of the interstellar creatures to complete the mission and get out alive. The game is from Cold Iron Studios, the San Jose-based game studio owned by Disney’s 20th Century Games unit.

“Aliens: Fireteam” is scheduled for worldwide release this summer for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4, and Steam. Details on pricing were not announced.

The game is set 23 years after the original Alien film trilogy. Players assume the role of a Colonial Marine aboard the USS Endeavor, recently tasked with answering a distress call from the outer colonies.

In the game, players are deployed to facilities overrun with aliens, as well as abandoned ruins and other locales to battle enemies across four campaigns in collaboration with two friends or computer-generated AI teammates. Gamers will face over 20 intelligent enemy types, including Xenomorphs (the alien creatures in the franchise) and Weyland-Yutani Synthetics.

“Alien: Fireteam” features five character classes, an arsenal of customizable weapons and mods, character progression, and advancement systems help even the odds. A unique Challenge Card system also lets players mutate each mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough.

“This is the action game Aliens fans have been waiting for,” Cold Iron Studios head Craig Zinkievich said in announcing the game, with “hordes of different Xenomorphs swarming over ceilings and across walls, surrounding your team and striking from every angle.”

FoxNext Games acquired Cold Iron Studios in 2018; Disney’s deal to acquire 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets included the gaming group, renamed 20th Century Games.

“Aliens: Fireteam” has not yet been rated by the ESRB, but the studio says the game “may contain content inappropriate for children.”

Watch the trailer for the game: