Alexis Ohanian, Former Executive Chair of Reddit and Founder of Seven Seven Six, Signs With UTA

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed Alexis Ohanian, the founder of the software-enabled venture firm Seven Seven Six and former executive chair of Reddit, for representation in all areas.

Ohanian is best known for co-founding Reddit in 2005. It’s one of the largest websites in the U.S. and is now worth over $6 billion.

Reddit was funded by Y Combinator in 2005 and acquired by Condé Nast in 2006, with Ohanian returning to the company in 2014 as executive chairman. In 2016, he left Reddit to run the venture capital firm he co-founded, Initialized Capital, and built it to $100 billion in market value through early investments in companies like Coinbase, Opendoor, Instacart, Patreon and Ro.

Last year, he resigned from the Reddit board in protest and left his role at Initialized Capital to launch Seven Seven Six, a new, software-enabled venture firm. Seven Seven Six is focused on people, culture and community, with the mission to “attract the best founders and generate the greatest returns, and to do it with intention.”

In a statement announcing the new partnership, Ohanian said: “I look forward to working with UTA to amplify the content we are creating at Seven Seven Six from our work funding the next generation of great entrepreneurs.”

Popular on Variety

“Alexis is one of the most impactful and influential entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders in the world today,” added Darnell Strom, UTA partner and head of culture and leadership. “We are excited to work with him, help expand his platform across multiple verticals and support future business leaders who are being cultivated by Seven Seven Six.”

In addition to his work in technology and business, Ohanian is also a vocal advocate for social causes, including the open internet, STEM education and paid family leave, for which he has lobbied on Capitol Hill.

Ohanian — who is married to tennis legend Serena Williams and father to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — also launched the “Business Dad” podcast, where he interviews other fathers about what it means to be a dad in today’s world and how they balance their careers and families.

Additionally, in 2013, Ohanian wrote the national bestselling book, “Without Their Permission,” which chronicles the growing and changing landscape of the internet and his experience as a trailblazer. He is also the lead founding investor in the LA-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club.