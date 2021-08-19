Adobe to Buy Video-Production Platform Frame.io for $1.3 Billion

Adobe announced a deal to acquire Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration platform, in a transaction worth $1.275 billion.

Adobe said the deal is expected close during the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year (which ends in late November), subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

Upon close, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells and co-founder John Traver will join Adobe, with Wells continuing to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Scott Belsky, Adobe’s chief product officer and EVP of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Founded in 2015 and launched in March 2016, Frame.io says it has more than 1 million users across media and entertainment companies, agencies and brands. The company’s system helps customers manage the video production process by letting editors and other project stakeholders collaborate using cloud-based workflows.

Adobe said it plans to integrate Frame.io’s review and approval functionality with its creative software products, including Premiere Pro and After Effects video editing products.

“We’ve entered a new era of connected creativity that is deeply collaborative, and we imagine a world where everyone can participate in the creative process,” Belsky said in a statement. “With this acquisition, we’re welcoming an incredible customer-oriented team and adding Frame.io’s cloud-native workflow capabilities to make the creative process more collaborative, productive, and efficient to further unleash creativity for all.”

New York-based Frame.io had raised about $90 million from investors including FirstMark, Shasta Ventures, Accel, Insight Partners and SignalFire.