Addison Rae to Star in Snapchat Show About Returning to Her Louisiana Roots

Addison Rae, one of TikTok’s biggest creators, is going to star in her own show on… Snapchat.

“Addison Rae Goes Home” will document the influencer-actor’s trip to Louisiana, where she grew up — her first time back since moving to L.A. to pursue her entertainment career. In the unscripted series, Addison will reveal a more personal side than fans have ever seen before, according to Snap. The series, scheduled to premiere in 2022, is being produced by Maven.

It’s not the first time Snap has tapped TikTokers for original programming: The company also has ordered “Charli vs. Dixie,” a head-to-head competition show featuring the popular D’Amelio sisters from Westbrook Media.

Addison Rae, whose full name is Addison Rae Easterling, has 16 million followers on Snapchat compared with more than 85 million on TikTok. In addition to her social-media presence, Addison Rae starred in Netflix original movie “He’s All That” (a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 high school rom-com “She’s All That”) and recently inked a multi-film deal with the streamer. She’s repped by WME.

“Addison Rae Goes Home” is part of Snap’s new originals slate, which includes shows starring NBA superstar Stephen Curry and pro boxer Ryan Garcia.

The new unscripted shows include “Level Up With Stephen Curry” (from LeBron James’ Unanimous Media and Portal A, exec produced by Curry) will follow the two-time NBA MVP as he mentors the next generation of hoops; “Ryan Garcia: The Fight Inside” (Liquid Light), in which the fighter will explore mental-health issues with the help of celebrity athlete friends and wellness experts; and “Reunited” (Future Studios), pitched as a series of inspiring stories of Americans who reconnect with long-lost loved ones amid the COVID pandemic.

Snap also has ordered its first original show made for U.K. audiences: “A Fighting Chance With Anthony Joshua” (SBX Studios), following one of Britain’s top professional boxers as he reconnects with and supports his hometown community.

Each of the new Snap shows is slated to premiere in 2022 except for “Reunited,” which will premiere later this year. The series range from 6-10 episodes apiece.

For previous original shows, Snap has enlisted Hollywood stars and digital-native personalities, including Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds and transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun. Snap recently premiered its first non-English original, “Phone Swap India.”

According to Snap, more than 400 million people worldwide watched shows on Snapchat in 2020, including what it estimates is 93% of the Gen Z population in the U.S.

Also Tuesday, Snap announced the launch of a new creative studio for branded augmented reality, dubbed Arcadia. The new studio will develop new AR experiences for brand and agency clients. According to the company, Arcadia will be “platform agnostic” and develop AR experiences that can be viewed across apps and on the web.