Esports Firm 100 Thieves Worth $460 Million After Raising $60 Million in Funding

Gaming media and esports company 100 Thieves said it secured a $60 million third round of funding, which the company claimed brings its valuation to $460 million.

The Series C was led by Green Bay Ventures with participation from existing and new investors including Breyer Capital, Aglae Ventures, Tao Capital, Willoughby Capital and Artist Capital Management.

With the new funding, 100 Thieves is eyeing “strategic acquisitions” in the gaming space as well as the launch of new lines of business. It also will use the capital to continue to expand its core esports, entertainment and apparel businesses.

“100 Thieves now has the capital to launch and acquire new companies that I know our community will love,” founder and CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag said in a statement. The privately held company does not disclose financials but says revenue in 2021 more than doubled.

Based in L.A., 100 Thieves was founded in 2017 by Haag, a former Call of Duty World Champion and content creator. The organization has esports teams competing in “League of Legends,” “Call of Duty” and “Valorant.” 100 Thieves also produces content created by its roster of gaming talent, including co-owners Valkyrae and CourageJD. The organization also has added gaming stars Fuslie, Kyedae, TinaKitten, Austin and 2HYPE to its lineup of content creators.

Today, 100 Thieves claims to have more than 100 million fans and followers. Last month, the company made its first-ever acquisition, buying Higround, a technology hardware company specializing gaming keyboards and other peripherals.

Separately, earlier this fall, esports company FaZe Clan announced plans to combine with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to become a publicly traded entity, in a deal that gives it an implied value of $1 billion.

Pictured above: 100 Thieves president/COO John Robinson (left) and founder/CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag