WME Signs ‘Hunting Ghislane’ Podcast Producer Chalk & Blade, Jason Phipps Joins as Head of Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Chalk & Blade, the London-based production company behind the hit “Hunting Ghislane” podcast, which is soon to become a TV drama, has signed with talent agency WME.

In addition, Jason Phipps is joining the as head of content and development. Phipps’ work includes hit series “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” which is being adapted for TV, investigative piece “Where is George Gibney?” and the drama “The Cipher” starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo. Phipps’ commission, “I’m Not a Monster,” made in collaboration with PBS Frontline, won the Edward R. Murrow award, as well as a Podcast Academy Award for Best Documentary Podcast. His “Have You Heard George’s Podcast?” won a Peabody Award.

Chalk & Blade was founded six years ago by BBC radio veterans Ruth Barnes and Laura Sheeter. The company has created conversational and branded audio for brands including adidas, Net-a-Porter, the United Nations and the Rockefeller Foundation. Hit podcasts also include “The Messenger,” “Incredible Women” and “BBC Obsesses With… I May Destroy You.”

“Jason is the perfect addition to our ambitious and creative team. He joins us having developed some incredible, fresh-sounding and rigorously reported shows which have had both commercial success and critical acclaim – including winning the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award and a Peabody Award,” said Sheeter.

“I’ve watched Chalk & Blade grow from strength to strength over the last six years. It is an incredible time for independent podcast production to push into the wider media landscape. I cannot wait to join a team taking content to the next level and helping clients tell unique stories in audio form,” said Phipps.