Viaplay to Launch in U.K., Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Viaplay, NENT Group’s leading Scandinavian streaming service, is set to launch in five new markets: U.K., Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The company began expanding its international footprint last year with a rollout in the U.S. and Poland, among other countries.

The streamer’s launch in the U.K. is scheduled for the second half of 2022, followed by the other four markets during 2023. Viaplay previously launched in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland. It will be present in 16 markets by the end of 2023. The service’s bow in Netherlands is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

As in other markets, Viaplay’s offering will include premium Nordic drama and international series, movies and documentaries. The content will be a mix of Viaplay Originals and acquired titles.

NENT Group aims to increase its subscriber base to around 10.5 million by the end of 2025. It’s also planning to double its Viaplay paying subscriber base in the Nordics to approximately 6 million and grow its international subscriber base to approximately 4.5 million within the next four years.

Earlier this month, NENT Group reorganized and rebranded its studios operations as Viaplay Studios, bringing together the company’s thriving Swedish production banners, including Brain Academy and Nice Drama. These outfits’ well known credits include “Midnight Sun” (pictured), “The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared,” “Thicker Than Water,” “The Perfect Patient” and “Max Anger.” Viaplay Studios’ slate of upcoming Originals includes Lasse Hallström’s “Hilma” and Adi Hasak’s “The Box.”

NENT Group recently sold its 12 production companies operating across non-scripted, scripted and factual content to Fremantle; and its U.K. distribution business to All3Media.