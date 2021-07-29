Venice Film Festival Unveils VR Expanded Lineup

The Venice Film Festival has unveiled the lineup of its VR Expanded sidebar dedicated to virtual reality works. As many as 37 projects from 21 countries will be presented, including 23 titles in competition. The sidebar will also highlight 12 VR projects that launched within the last year in an out-of-competition section.

The strand’s sixth edition will take place on site from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11 at the festival’s main venue, and will also be held online via HTC’s Viveport and Facebook’s Oculus from Sept. 1 to Sept. 19, as well as across 14 venues in 10 countries.

Venice VR Expanded will also feature a brand-new section, the Venice VRChat Worlds Gallery, which will showcase 35 virtual worlds and live performances.

This year’s jury for Venice VR Expanded will be presided over by the VR director Michelle Kranot, and will include Maria Grazia Mattei and Jonathan Yeo.

VR Expanded competition lineup:

“Angels in Amsterdam,” Anna Abrahams, Avinash Changa

“End of Night,” David Adler

“The Starry Sand Beach,” Nina Barbier, Hsin-Chien Huang

“Caves,” Isabel Garcia Carlos

“Bedlam,” Mar Collishaw

“Genesis,” Joerg Courtial

“Spirit of Place,” Dale Deacon

“Tearless,” Kim Gina

“Samsara Complete Part 1 and 2 Version,” Hsin-Chien Huang

“Clap,” Keisuke Itoh

“Le Bal de Paris de Blanca Li,” Blanca Li

“Bliss in the Ear of a Storm,” Adam Lieber, Hal Sorta

“Il Dubbio – Episode 2,” Matteo Lonardi, Javier Lajara, Javier Martinez

“Anadala,” Kevin Mack

“Goliath: Playing With Reality,” Barry Gene Murphy, May Adballa

“Montegelato,” Davide App

“The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite,” Lyndsie Scoggin

“Container,” Meghna Singh

“The Sick Rose,” Tang Zhi-Zhong, Huang Yun-Hsien

“Myriad. Where We Connect,” Lena Thele, Sebastian Baurmann, Dirk Hoffmann

“The Last Worker,” Jorg Tittel

“Exploring Home,” Sara Lisa Vogl

“Yi Yuang (The Final Wish),” Wang Haipei, Wang Shanshan

Special Event – Out of Competition:

“In The Mist,” Chou Tung-Yen

Out of Competition:

“Maskmaker,” Balthazar Auxiere

“Mind VR Exploration,” Deng Zuyun, Kong Cao

“Kusunda,” Felix Gaedtke, Gayatri Parameswaran

“Micro Monsters With David Attenborough,” Elliot Graves

“Mare,” Rui Guerreiro

“Space Explorers: The ISS Experience – Episodes 1-2,” Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael

“Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!,” Michael Levine

“Myst,” Rand Miller, Hannah Gamiel, Eric Anderson

“Knot: A trilogy,” Glen Neath, David Rosenberg

“Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife,” Erik Odeldahl

“Jurassic World Aftermath,” Richard Snowdon

“Reeducated,” Sam Woldon, Ben Mauk, Nicholas Rubin, Matt Huynh