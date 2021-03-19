BBC Launches ‘Songs to Live By’ Podcast Celebrating Black Stories and Music – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, the BBC launches its “Songs to Live By” podcast with Warner Music Group; Netflix orders “Santo” from Spain’s Nostromo Pictures; Mubi makes two executive hires; and “Jersey Boys” heads to London’s West End.

PODCAST

The BBC has launched “Songs to Live By,” a new podcast series hosted by Vick Hope celebrating Black voices and experiences. In each episode, Hope will be joined by two guests who will discuss how music has defined their stories and their personalities.

“Songs to Live By” is the first podcast from a new collaboration between the BBC and Warner Music Group as part of a commitment to producing several new podcasts of different formats with music and storytelling at the core.

Episode one, available now on BBC Sounds, features actor and singer Jordan Stephens and poet Benjamin Zephaniah. Future confirmed guests include comedian Dane Baptiste, singer Mica Paris, actor Paterson Joseph, poet Sophia Thakur, Radio 1Xtra’s Tiffany Calver, YouTuber Zeze Millz, writer Niellah Arboine, rapper Eve, actor Akemnji Ndifornyen, founder of UK Black Pride Lady Phyll, rapper Hardy Caprio, and comedian Sophie Duker, among others.

STREAMING

Netflix has ordered “Santo,” a new trans-Atlantic series from Nostromo Pictures that will shoot in both Spain and Brazil. The series stars Spanish Academy Goya-winning actor-director Raúl Arévalo (“Riot Police,” “The Fury of a Patient Man”) and prolific Brazilian film and TV actor Bruno Gagliasso (“Marighella,” “Rising Sun”) in a fast-paced police series that tiptoes between thriller and horror as the two mismatched officers look to bring down an international drug lord.

“Santos” was created by Carlos López (“Hache,” “The Prince”), and will be directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego (“Néboa,” “La Zona”) and Vicente Amorim (“A Divisão,” “Yakuza Princess”).

*****

Mubi has hired former Netflix executive Ibtisam Omer to the newly created role of director of marketing, global, based out of the company’s Berlin offices. The company has also appointed Ollie Charles as global senior communications manager in the company’s London offices.

Omer will report to global VP of marketing Lilly Riber and focus on brand development and growth in Europe and the U.K. For his part, Charles will manage the company’s international communications and publicity ahead of multi-territory releases, working alongside Sophie Rhatigan, global director of communications, and Jon Barrenechea, VP of marketing.

THEATER

Tony, Grammy and Oliver-winning musical theater production “Jersey Boys” is heading back to the recently renovated Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End and will host live performances starting July 18 with an official opening night on Aug. 10. Tickets are now available for performances through the 2021 holiday season, with the show booked until Jan. 2, 2022.

The original Broadway creative team for the show will stage the West End production, headed by Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. “Jersey Boys” at the Trafalgar Theatre is produced by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.