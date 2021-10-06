Federation Entertainment Shareholder Serge Hayat Boards European Literary Streamer Rocambole (EXCLUSIVE)

French media entrepreneur Serge Hayat, a shareholder in Federation Entertainment and Echo Studio, has boarded Rocambole, a subscription-based European literary streaming platform boasting serialized original novels.

The service, whose application’s layout looks similar to Netflix’s, launched during in June 2020 and already showcases more than 200 titles across different genres, written by a pool of more than 30 authors, mostly young ones, who are working in writers’ rooms.

So far, Rocambole has 120,000 subscribers, and the number of users has been rising by 20% every month since March 2020, said Julien Simon, who comes from the publishing sector and co-founded Rocambole with François Delporte, Camille Pichon and Boris Duda. Prior to Hayat joining as late founder, Rocambole raised 350,000 euros ($403,670) from the banking institution BPI France and several business angels, and is getting to proceed to another funding round during the first semester of 2022.

“The numbers took off during the lockdown and they have continued growing steadily which proves that we’re tapping into a real demand,” said Simon, adding that the service is primarily targeting millennials. So far the readership is skewed towards women. Rocambole has a freemium model priced at 50 euros per year, also allowing users who participate in game featured on the app and engage in social media activities, to benefit from free access. “It’s a model that has worked well on manga’s and video games,” said Simon.

Rocambole owns IP’s to all of these serialized novels ranging romance to crime, period, science fiction, sports, cuisine, non-fiction, social themes and other viral topics. Rocambole has assembled a dedicated team looking at hot topics and forecasting trends to come up with relevant concepts in a quick turnaround. For instance, when the Netflix mini-series “The Queen’s Gambit” became viral, Rocambole was able to pull out a chess-themed show almost immediately and drew big numbers, pointed out Simon. And when “Lupin” came out, Rocambole published a serialized adaptation of a novel written by “Arsene Lupin”‘s author Maurice Leblanc.

“I’ve been thinking for a while that the creation of IP has become crucial, and I was immediately attracted by the disruptive approach of Rocambole which fits the way that people read content these days, mostly outside of their homes and in public transportation,” Hayat, who’s invested – directly or indirectly — more than 200 million euros in 500 films, including “Intouchables,” “Heartbreaker,” as well as series such as “En Therapie.”

“Each literary series is a collaborative effort between several writers and editors who develop the narrative threads and characters, so everything is extremely well thought-out, sharp and concise: the episode take three to five minutes to read and ends with a cliffhanger,” explained Hayat.

The executive said at a time where the demand for scripted content is skyrocketing, Rocambole’s large library of original IP’s was a gold mine for producers, broadcasters, or streamers.

Rocambole can also be used by producers to promote select movies. For instance with “Bye Bye Morons,” Albert Dupontel’s Cesar-winning film with Virginie Efira, Rocambole created a serialized content with testimonies about the making of the movie, in partnership with Dupontel, the producer Catherine Bozorgan and Gaumont. The offer of non-fiction content also includes testimonies from Jean de La Rochebrochard, a successful start-up investor who founded Kima Ventures, Christophe Pinna, the karaté champion; the deputy Mickaël Nogal, and Cécile Reinaud, founder of the brand Séraphine.

The service has also enlisted several well-known authors, including Jacques Expert who specializes in crime, detective stories, and wrote for Rocambole “Cinq minutes avant de mourir, ils étaient encore vivants;” Sophie Jomain (“Étoiles de Noss Head”) who adapted “La Belle est la Bête” for the platform; Elisabeth Reynaud, who portrays inspiring women; and Vincent Hauuy, who specializes in French thrillers, and wrote “Canadian Werewolf” for Rocambole.